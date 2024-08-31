SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.76. 60,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

