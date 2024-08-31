SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Trading 1.1% Higher

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.82 and last traded at $66.68. Approximately 122,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 100,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.97.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $447.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter worth $19,916,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,227,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 327.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 145,562 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 182,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 141,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

