Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Spectris Price Performance

SEPJF remained flat at $38.48 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 678. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. Spectris has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $48.34.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

