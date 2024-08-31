Spire Wealth Management Buys 75,540 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 10,433.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,540 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.05% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.00. 1,025,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,742. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

