Spire Wealth Management Buys Shares of 183,526 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 183,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel during the second quarter valued at $1,829,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 241.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 60,466 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 78,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. 3,682,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,793. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

