Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,192 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS ITA traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.71. The company had a trading volume of 153,795 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.19 and its 200-day moving average is $133.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.