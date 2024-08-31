Spire Wealth Management Purchases 245 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.60. 609,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $86.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

