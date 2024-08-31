Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Atkore were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the second quarter worth about $742,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,449,000 after purchasing an additional 64,050 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Trading Up 0.5 %

Atkore stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.33. 570,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,509. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.53. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.31 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.16 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,370.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atkore

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.