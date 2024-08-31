Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 78,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.54. 548,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,898. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average is $111.03. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $117.60.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

