Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,413 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 545,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,083,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RSP traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $175.87. 4,635,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,229,496. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $175.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

