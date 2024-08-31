Spire Wealth Management Sells 5,433 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of AGCO worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in AGCO by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,212 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AGCO by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.04. The company had a trading volume of 727,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $132.94.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

In other news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

