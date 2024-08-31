Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $37.25 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 0.8 %

SPR stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

