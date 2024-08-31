Spiros Maliagros Sells 5,769 Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $24,518.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,514.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $23,306.76.

On Friday, August 16th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,464 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $10,028.48.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Spiros Maliagros sold 468 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $1,872.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 200 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $8,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,800 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $9,018.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $28,037.34.

On Monday, July 15th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,779 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $8,895.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $25,902.81.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $27,345.06.

AlTi Global Price Performance

Shares of ALTI opened at $4.02 on Friday. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $482.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

About AlTi Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AlTi Global during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 109.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

