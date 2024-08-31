Spiros Maliagros Sells 5,769 Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $24,518.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,514.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $23,306.76.
- On Friday, August 16th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,464 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $10,028.48.
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Spiros Maliagros sold 468 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $1,872.00.
- On Friday, August 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 200 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $8,060.00.
- On Thursday, July 25th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,800 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $9,018.00.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $28,037.34.
- On Monday, July 15th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,779 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $8,895.00.
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $25,902.81.
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $27,345.06.
AlTi Global Price Performance
Shares of ALTI opened at $4.02 on Friday. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $482.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.
About AlTi Global
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
