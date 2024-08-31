Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYRE. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.93. Spyre Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spyre Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $130,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,767,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.