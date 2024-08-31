SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Down 1.8 %

SSAAY stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.