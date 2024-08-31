SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,729,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,710,196 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 9.27% of SSR Mining worth $84,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,169,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 175,212 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 668,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 621,200 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 239.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 264,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 186,829 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,588,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 191,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 185.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 228,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $6.50 to $6.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM remained flat at $5.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,724. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.54.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $184.84 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.