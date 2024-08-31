St. Louis Trust Co Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 8.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $57,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 730,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,202. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

