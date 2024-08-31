St. Louis Trust Co Has $12.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

St. Louis Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.9% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 78,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.54. 548,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,898. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $117.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

