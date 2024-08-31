St. Louis Trust Co Has $4.20 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after acquiring an additional 722,159 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,045,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.85. 1,808,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

