St. Louis Trust Co Has $459,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

St. Louis Trust Co lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $683,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 46,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 21,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,216. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.00. The company has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

