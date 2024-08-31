Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $708.49

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 708.49 ($9.34) and traded as high as GBX 783.40 ($10.33). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 776.60 ($10.24), with a volume of 4,246,882 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.51) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($13.19) to GBX 1,020 ($13.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.89) to GBX 800 ($10.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 979.67 ($12.92).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 2,790.70%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

