Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Update

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the July 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Stanley Electric Price Performance
OTCMKTS:STAEF remained flat at $16.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. Stanley Electric has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $18.95.
Stanley Electric Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stanley Electric
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.