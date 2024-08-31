Star Bulk Carriers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,023 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 95% compared to the average volume of 2,571 call options.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $352.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Marketfield Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 172,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 792,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 420,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 472.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 82,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

