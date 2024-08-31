Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.57. 7,117,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,037,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

