Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,390 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,090,654,000 after buying an additional 260,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,117,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,037,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

