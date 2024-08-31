Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Short Interest Up 50.9% in August

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the July 31st total of 22,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

