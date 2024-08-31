Status (SNT) Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $81.55 million and $995,481.74 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,061.78 or 1.00075319 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007742 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0210942 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $1,280,679.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

