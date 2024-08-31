Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the July 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Steakholder Foods Stock Performance

Shares of STKH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Steakholder Foods has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

