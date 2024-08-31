Stephens Consulting LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 297.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,463. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

