Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $860,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,742,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,871. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $234.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.70.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

