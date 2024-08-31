Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $929,000 Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,860.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,309. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $25.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.