Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,667,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,698,000 after buying an additional 67,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,413,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.82. 78,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,773. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $239.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

