Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 594 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.24. The stock had a trading volume of 311,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,983. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

