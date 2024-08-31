Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 6,703 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after buying an additional 1,698,066 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after buying an additional 1,604,659 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after buying an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,134,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,539,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,192. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

