Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $23.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.