StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.05.

Get Illumina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ILMN

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $131.40 on Thursday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $171.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 426.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $100,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $4,527,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $264,636,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 33.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.