StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

INUV opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

Inuvo Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.