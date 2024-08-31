StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
INUV opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Inuvo
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
