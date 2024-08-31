StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

SENS stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $206.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 335.15% and a negative return on equity of 299.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Senseonics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 85,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 155,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth $91,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

