StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti restated a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Surmodics

Surmodics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SRDX opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.52 million, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Surmodics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Surmodics in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Surmodics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.