StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Trevena from $225.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trevena

Trevena Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Trevena has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.25) by $9.02. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Trevena will post -32.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.61% of Trevena at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.