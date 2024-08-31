StockNews.com Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Big Lots has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $8.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post -11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

