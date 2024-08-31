StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $269.01 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $3.96. The company had revenue of $357.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 49.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $5.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth about $1,945,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 181.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

