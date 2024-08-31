StockNews.com Upgrades Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) to “Hold”

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATNM. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.20. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.24.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 82,113 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals



Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

