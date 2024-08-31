STP (STPT) Price Tops $0.0406 on Major Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, STP has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market cap of $78.82 million and $3.46 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,161.02 or 1.00027726 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04104614 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $3,403,081.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

