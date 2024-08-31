Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.62 million. Stratasys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.010-0.050 EPS.

Stratasys Stock Performance

SSYS stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $478.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.21. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Equities analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Sunday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

