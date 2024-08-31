Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.62 million. Stratasys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.010-0.050 EPS.
Stratasys Stock Performance
SSYS stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $478.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.21. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Equities analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.
