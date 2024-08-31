Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.58. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 32,148 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Streamline Health Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

