Substratum (SUB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.16

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.16 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023842 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

