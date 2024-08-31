Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $113.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $113.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.24 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

