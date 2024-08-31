Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 7,307 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 164.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

