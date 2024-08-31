Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $66,333,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $33,730.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,078,918 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $221.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day moving average of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

